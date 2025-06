Cloudburst

Should I stay or should I go.



In the end, the kayaker decided to go - he checked out those clouds for a while and then did an about-turn for the shore.



Amazing how quickly the clouds built up - within a matter of about 15 minutes these clouds arrived and dumped sporadic rainfall across the sea. Nothing on the shore, however. There was weak but warm sunlight shining on the shoreline through the coconut trees behind me. Humidity high.



Trou Aux Biches beach.