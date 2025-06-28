Leaf Muncher

According to various nature websites, this little guy is called a cabbageworm caterpillar. It should eventually transform into a white butterfly.



Although the critter is damaging a few leaves of the garden plants, I avoid killing living beings wherever possible.



I removed the damaged leaf (the plant will easily grow a new one) and took leaf and the hungry chomper to an undisturbed weedy locale where the insect can safely live and eat to his heart’s delight.



I so hope that he makes it to become a pretty buttetfly.