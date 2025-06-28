Previous
Leaf Muncher by cocokinetic
Photo 803

Leaf Muncher

According to various nature websites, this little guy is called a cabbageworm caterpillar. It should eventually transform into a white butterfly.

Although the critter is damaging a few leaves of the garden plants, I avoid killing living beings wherever possible.

I removed the damaged leaf (the plant will easily grow a new one) and took leaf and the hungry chomper to an undisturbed weedy locale where the insect can safely live and eat to his heart’s delight.

I so hope that he makes it to become a pretty buttetfly.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Nice find
June 28th, 2025  
