Previous
Photo 803
Leaf Muncher
According to various nature websites, this little guy is called a cabbageworm caterpillar. It should eventually transform into a white butterfly.
Although the critter is damaging a few leaves of the garden plants, I avoid killing living beings wherever possible.
I removed the damaged leaf (the plant will easily grow a new one) and took leaf and the hungry chomper to an undisturbed weedy locale where the insect can safely live and eat to his heart’s delight.
I so hope that he makes it to become a pretty buttetfly.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
0
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th June 2025 12:30pm
Privacy
Public
Martyn Drage
Nice find
June 28th, 2025
