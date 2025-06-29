Flower in Puddle

Catching up with posting the last few days’ captures. Nothing much, just the usual everyday stuff that catches my eye as I walk around and about wherever I am.



I'm a bit behind schedule with this, because lately I've been tossing my camera onto the sofa and forgetting about it when I get back home.



Im going through a phase of intense reading as well as binge-watching movies (so far: Dept Q, followed by The Gorge, followed by Silo followed by a re-watch of Handmaid’s Tale and now I’m on the first season of HBO’s True Detective. Absolutely love the character called Rust and some of the creepy sinister scenery.)



It's great to get caught up in reading as well as movies and series when the day’s over. But there's a price to pay for overdoing it, as there always is in such cases; I'm sorely lacking sleep, and my eyes are none too impressed with me. Plus, my dogs are sulking, and my husband thinks it's high time I got some sleep and ventured back into the land of the here and now.