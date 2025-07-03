Previous
Mellow Yellow by cocokinetic
Photo 808

Mellow Yellow

I saw this new-to-me yellow snail inching along on a rock wall at home - iNaturalist identifies it as a Tayloria snail.

https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/92410-Tayloria
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
221% complete

