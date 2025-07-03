Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 808
Mellow Yellow
I saw this new-to-me yellow snail inching along on a rock wall at home - iNaturalist identifies it as a Tayloria snail.
https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/92410-Tayloria
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
1982
photos
93
followers
43
following
221% complete
View this month »
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th July 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close