Neighbour's Fence by cocokinetic
Photo 808

Neighbour's Fence

I like faded old wooden fences. This one separates a neighbour's front garden from the roadside sidewalk.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
221% complete

Mags ace
Love the old weathered wood and its textures.
July 4th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️
July 4th, 2025  
