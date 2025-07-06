Sign up
Previous
Photo 811
School Wall Art
A portion of the outer walls of a state-sponsored school in a rural area. I assume the students painted the murals; there are several wall sections displaying them, each one graffiti-free, colourful and attractive.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
4
0
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th July 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Excellent timing and composition.
July 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful art… lovely photo with the tractor passing
July 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
It certainly brightens up the wall. Great composition and pov
July 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
A marvelous shot with the tractor back there.
July 6th, 2025
