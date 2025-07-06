Previous
School Wall Art by cocokinetic
Photo 811

School Wall Art

A portion of the outer walls of a state-sponsored school in a rural area. I assume the students painted the murals; there are several wall sections displaying them, each one graffiti-free, colourful and attractive.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Excellent timing and composition.
July 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful art… lovely photo with the tractor passing
July 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
It certainly brightens up the wall. Great composition and pov
July 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
A marvelous shot with the tractor back there.
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact