Bark

This poor tree is losing its bark. Online resources suggest bark loss could happen for a variety of reasons, but the chief culprit appears to be a fungal infection, or some kind of disease. Some sites also imply it could be due to environmental stress such as extreme heat, which we have no shortage of.



My (unprofessional, just a feeling) take on it is that's fungal/disease related. The bark's colour on the left lower edge looks unhealthy.



The patches of dying bark make for an interesting pattern, though.