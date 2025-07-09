Sign up
Previous
Photo 814
Orb Web
A small spider web I saw on a fence.
Something I read about webs: The architectural structure of a spider web is commonly referred to as an orb web.This term describes the wheel-like pattern with a central hub and radiating spokes.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
814
