Previous
Seed Capsules by cocokinetic
Photo 815

Seed Capsules

Seed pods from the mahogany tree. The mahogany trees in the small forest I walk in are known by the name of swietenia mahogoni.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swietenia_mahagoni

These pods are frequently seen scattered around on the forest floor; today I thought I'd pick up a few, take them home and see if I could try and grow a mahogany tree from one of these pods.

Google will have to help me that that, I have absolutely no clue how to start a mahogany seedling.

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/trees/mahogany/mahogany-seed-propagation.htm
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
They look interesting! Hope you're able to grow one.
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact