Previous
Photo 815
Seed Capsules
Seed pods from the mahogany tree. The mahogany trees in the small forest I walk in are known by the name of swietenia mahogoni.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swietenia_mahagoni
These pods are frequently seen scattered around on the forest floor; today I thought I'd pick up a few, take them home and see if I could try and grow a mahogany tree from one of these pods.
Google will have to help me that that, I have absolutely no clue how to start a mahogany seedling.
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/trees/mahogany/mahogany-seed-propagation.htm
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
1988
photos
93
followers
43
following
223% complete
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
10th July 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Janice
ace
They look interesting! Hope you're able to grow one.
July 10th, 2025
