Seed Capsules

Seed pods from the mahogany tree. The mahogany trees in the small forest I walk in are known by the name of swietenia mahogoni.These pods are frequently seen scattered around on the forest floor; today I thought I'd pick up a few, take them home and see if I could try and grow a mahogany tree from one of these pods.Google will have to help me that that, I have absolutely no clue how to start a mahogany seedling.