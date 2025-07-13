Sign up
A Little Word
I listen to the universe when I stumble upon arbitrary stuff like this.
There must be a reason why I came across this word clearly painted on an abandoned shed in a place I had no intention of wandering about earlier today.
So - maybe I need to focus on meaningful issues and let go of the fluff that's cluttering my mind.
Or maybe the message relates to my photographic activities.
Or maybe it's nothing at all - but I don't care for that version.
I'll ponder on it during the rest of the day.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
I like tge pic snd an with you on how sights such as this trigger many thoughts and ideas to ponder. This one relevant to photography: maybe?
July 13th, 2025
Brian
ace
A story telling image.
July 13th, 2025
