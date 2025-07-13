A Little Word

I listen to the universe when I stumble upon arbitrary stuff like this.



There must be a reason why I came across this word clearly painted on an abandoned shed in a place I had no intention of wandering about earlier today.



So - maybe I need to focus on meaningful issues and let go of the fluff that's cluttering my mind.



Or maybe the message relates to my photographic activities.



Or maybe it's nothing at all - but I don't care for that version.



I'll ponder on it during the rest of the day.



