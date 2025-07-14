Previous
Unfocused by cocokinetic
Photo 819

Unfocused

Well, so much for my focus capture of yesterday; today I ended up with a profoundly unfocused and very green shot of a bunch of succulents called Mother-in-Law's Tongue. Or Snake plant. Neither name I find particularly endearing.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Very special
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a nice gentle photo… beautiful greens
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact