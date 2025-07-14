Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 819
Unfocused
Well, so much for my focus capture of yesterday; today I ended up with a profoundly unfocused and very green shot of a bunch of succulents called Mother-in-Law's Tongue. Or Snake plant. Neither name I find particularly endearing.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
1992
photos
93
followers
44
following
224% complete
View this month »
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th July 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Very special
July 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a nice gentle photo… beautiful greens
July 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close