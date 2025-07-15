Sign up
Photo 820
Weaver Nests
Cape Weaver birds are brilliant nest builders, but they do tend to make a mess of palm and coconut trees. The birds strip the branches to make their nests, making the tree fronds look spiky and bare of foliage.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
Mags
Mags
Very cool and so fascinating to see this!
July 16th, 2025
