Weaver Nests by cocokinetic
Photo 820

Weaver Nests

Cape Weaver birds are brilliant nest builders, but they do tend to make a mess of palm and coconut trees. The birds strip the branches to make their nests, making the tree fronds look spiky and bare of foliage.
15th July 2025

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025.
224% complete

Mags
Very cool and so fascinating to see this!
July 16th, 2025  
