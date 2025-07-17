Sign up
Previous
Photo 822
Tranquil Tales
I so appreciated this couple's obvious contentment with their day at the seaside. Joy in the simple things of life.
No fancy stuff; just a hammock, two books, possibly a bottle of water and/or a snack in the paper bag. And of course, each other.
I managed to get a glimpse of what the young lady was reading; it's called 'How to Solve Your Own Murder.' (I love to look at the titles of books people are reading.)
Beautifully warm day today - the winter season here is just terrific.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It's a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
1995
photos
93
followers
44
following
225% complete
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
17th July 2025 1:29pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great candid- the epitome of relaxing together!
July 17th, 2025
