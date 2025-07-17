Tranquil Tales

I so appreciated this couple's obvious contentment with their day at the seaside. Joy in the simple things of life.



No fancy stuff; just a hammock, two books, possibly a bottle of water and/or a snack in the paper bag. And of course, each other.



I managed to get a glimpse of what the young lady was reading; it's called 'How to Solve Your Own Murder.' (I love to look at the titles of books people are reading.)



Beautifully warm day today - the winter season here is just terrific.