Previous
Photo 823
Roadside Poinsettia
I haven't seen one of these flowers for ages. The small plant was growing by itself in a round gap in the pavement, with only the one flower visible. I don't think anyone attends to it.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
1996
photos
93
followers
44
following
225% complete
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
18th July 2025 11:36am
Agnes
ace
Beautiful red flowers
July 18th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely colour.
July 18th, 2025
