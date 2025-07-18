Previous
Roadside Poinsettia by cocokinetic
Photo 823

Roadside Poinsettia

I haven't seen one of these flowers for ages. The small plant was growing by itself in a round gap in the pavement, with only the one flower visible. I don't think anyone attends to it.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful red flowers
July 18th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely colour.
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact