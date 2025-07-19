Previous
Palm Puddle by cocokinetic
Photo 824

Palm Puddle

A messy blurry reflection capture for a windy day today.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I think this is beautiful… lovely ripples & colours
July 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely abstract
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact