Previous
Photo 824
Palm Puddle
A messy blurry reflection capture for a windy day today.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
1997
photos
94
followers
45
following
225% complete
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th July 2025 10:48am
Beverley
ace
I think this is beautiful… lovely ripples & colours
July 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely abstract
July 19th, 2025
