Previous
Watching by cocokinetic
Photo 825

Watching

Phone capture of a guy in a glass elevator, waiting to go
up. Shot with an app called mood.camera
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I love taking photographs. It’s a source of great joy to me. The subject matter is mostly random, and the resulting...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact