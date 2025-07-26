neighbours

I ventured into the ruins of a windmill built circa 1895, hoping to find interesting bats or spiders inside. Instead I saw squarish holes in the interior wall of the windmill where rocks had long ago tumbled out and onto the ground below. I was so pleased to see that pigeons had made their own little ‘apartments’ in most of them.



They looked comfortable and safe, some birds staring down at me, others not interested, others looking elsewhere and upwards to the sky, maybe waiting for their partner to return.



