Previous
Weird. I ate banana, not cherry by cocokinetic
Photo 832

Weird. I ate banana, not cherry

Six-word story entry. Just for some lazy-day Sunday fun =)

The bird is a Red-vented Bulbul.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I strive to keep my imperfect captures honest and authentic. I am not always focused on the exemplary and the beautiful....
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact