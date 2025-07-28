Bamboo Culms

We have a corner at home where a cluster of bamboo grows in wild abandon. I've often seen these beige coverings scattered around on the thick mature bamboo stalks, but have never really bothered to find out what they were.



Today I thought it time I found out what I was looking at. These sail-like sheaths on bamboo stalks are called culm sheaths.



They are a protective leaf-like structure that encloses and protects the new, developing bamboo shoots (culms) from pests, diseases, and environmental damage during its quick-growth phase.



As the shoot (culm) matures, the culm sheaths dry out and fall off, leaving behind a distinctive scar on the newly-growing shoot.