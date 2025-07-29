Sign up
Previous
Photo 834
that maddening itch
And when its just impossible to quite get to that infuriatingly elusive spot to have a truly satisfying scratch.
A rooster in someone’s back yard deep in a nearby village.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I strive to keep my imperfect captures honest, real and authentic. I am not particularly focused on only the exemplary and...
Views
4
Comments
2
Mags
ace
LOL! I know the feeling! I've had the prickly heat rash for a few days now. The more you scratch it the more it itches.
July 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very cute & colourful rooster
July 29th, 2025
