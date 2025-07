Tree Girdling

I came across this poor tree while walking around the neighbourhood this morning.



According to a quick online search, the bark is growing around the fence’s links, suggesting the tree has been in contact with the fence for a while. This absorption process by the tree is called girdling.



Girdling can potentially restrict a tree’s growth, or cause damage over time by interrupting the flow of nutrients.



This is the first time I’ve seen or heard of this - learn something every day.