i can't stand the rain by cocokinetic
Photo 838

i can't stand the rain

A bit of rain - mingled with sunshine from the other side of the island - came pelting down on my way back from an early morning swim in the sea.

At the gentle suggestion of Mags to enter yesterday's capture into the song title challenge, I'll take a flying leap into a puddle and enter this one instead:

I Cant Stand the Rain, by Ann Peebles
An oldie but goldie.

https://youtu.be/ZW0QSvbRlPc

Captured through my car's windscreen.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I strive to keep my imperfect captures honest, real and authentic. I am not particularly focused on only the exemplary and...
