Photo 838
i can't stand the rain
A bit of rain - mingled with sunshine from the other side of the island - came pelting down on my way back from an early morning swim in the sea.
At the gentle suggestion of Mags to enter yesterday's capture into the song title challenge, I'll take a flying leap into a puddle and enter this one instead:
I Cant Stand the Rain, by Ann Peebles
An oldie but goldie.
https://youtu.be/ZW0QSvbRlPc
Captured through my car's windscreen.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Tags
songtitle-118
