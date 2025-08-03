a raucous and chaotic swim

Yesterday we had inconsistent rainy spells, and today a lot of blustery wind. It wasn't really ideal for regular swimming; my swim ended up being a wave-dunking effort. At least the water was warm, I did appreciate that.
I was glad to be back on the beach again after about 15 minutes of being tossed about as if I had been dumped into a washing machine.
The fisher guy seemed quite oblivious to the temperamental sea, however. I hope he caught something.
Actually, yes it is. In the end I gave up trying to get a decent rhythm going and just bobbed around, it was quite exhilarating in a way.