a raucous and chaotic swim by cocokinetic
a raucous and chaotic swim

Yesterday we had inconsistent rainy spells, and today a lot of blustery wind. It wasn't really ideal for regular swimming; my swim ended up being a wave-dunking effort. At least the water was warm, I did appreciate that.

I was glad to be back on the beach again after about 15 minutes of being tossed about as if I had been dumped into a washing machine.

The fisher guy seemed quite oblivious to the temperamental sea, however. I hope he caught something.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Karen

Beverley ace
It’s still an awesome way to begin your day…
August 3rd, 2025  
Karen ace
@beverley365
Actually, yes it is. In the end I gave up trying to get a decent rhythm going and just bobbed around, it was quite exhilarating in a way.
August 3rd, 2025  
