a raucous and chaotic swim

Yesterday we had inconsistent rainy spells, and today a lot of blustery wind. It wasn't really ideal for regular swimming; my swim ended up being a wave-dunking effort. At least the water was warm, I did appreciate that.



I was glad to be back on the beach again after about 15 minutes of being tossed about as if I had been dumped into a washing machine.



The fisher guy seemed quite oblivious to the temperamental sea, however. I hope he caught something.