Previous
Photo 841
urban rain
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
4
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I strive to keep my imperfect captures honest, real and authentic. I am not particularly focused on only the exemplary and...
2014
photos
96
followers
44
following
230% complete
View this month »
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
4th August 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
Love this composition. The bright brolly against the gloom is lovely.
August 5th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
August 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
Great capture of rain. Fav !
August 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Perfect weather capture!
August 5th, 2025
