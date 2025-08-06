Previous
A stingray where the water meets the beach. There are a few of them in this space, it's very close to where local fishermen clean and gut their daily catch.

The stingrays know there's a chance of food here; in the meantime they lurk around the area, waiting for their daily meal of fish heads and fishy innards.

One has to be careful not wade in where these stingrays are; those super long tails with their electric power are not to be taken lightly. Only a very small short section of tail is visible here, the rest of the length of the whip-like tail is hidden in the murky, blood-tinged water and sand.

Captured yesterday afternoon at Grand Baie beach.
