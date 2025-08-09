Previous
double framed by cocokinetic
Photo 845

double framed

A look at the vegetation and beach through two windows in a building that is in the process of being demolished.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I keep my captures as honest and real as possible. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Has a special feel to it, wonderful darkness with sea in the distance… the boats patiently waiting for action. The double frame is fab! Well spotted
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact