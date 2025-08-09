Sign up
Previous
Photo 845
double framed
A look at the vegetation and beach through two windows in a building that is in the process of being demolished.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I keep my captures as honest and real as possible. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th August 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Has a special feel to it, wonderful darkness with sea in the distance… the boats patiently waiting for action. The double frame is fab! Well spotted
August 9th, 2025
