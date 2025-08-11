Sign up
Previous
Photo 847
flirt
This is Cute Chick’s philandering lover, and here he is, chatting up another chick right under her beak.
Fortunatety for Cute Chick, this girl is too much of a well-groomed lady to give him the time of day.
They actually do belong together, these two. This rooster (and the lady) are known as Brahma chicken. Love the feathers covering the legs and feet.
https://www.chickensandmore.com/brahma-chicken/
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
3
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025. I keep my captures as honest and real as possible. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I...
2020
photos
96
followers
44
following
232% complete
View this month »
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
10th August 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
A fun story and yes the feathers covering his legs are so unique on a rooster.
August 11th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh my! What a delightful capture of these creatures.
August 11th, 2025
