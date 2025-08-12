Previous
pup fiction by cocokinetic
Photo 848

pup fiction

My older dog Mikou - I've had him for about 9 to10 years; I don't know what his age was when I hauled him home from the streets.

When I come home, he nearly always sticks his head through the fence running adjacent to our driveway - I normally give his nose a big kiss hello when he does this.

I adore that wet nose sniffing at the air - smells something on me, or my car maybe - and I try and kiss him just on the line between his nostrils. He loves the attention, totally gets the zoomies - dogs never seem to lose their joyful spirit, regardless of age.
12th August 2025

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
232% complete

