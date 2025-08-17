Previous
larkin' about by cocokinetic
larkin' about

These four guys were having a lot of fun - dunking each other, doing some kind of head over heels thing, seeing who could stay underwater the longest. Their uncomplicated capers were amusing and a pleasure to watch.

… and another hat!

I've been a bit MIA these past few days; Fridays going into weekends I tend to be offline quite a bit, my husband and I go out on the sea, go out and about, do off-the cuff stuff. And now that the Premier League football season has begun again, we're both into parking in front of the TV, watching the progress - or lack of it - of our respective favourite teams.

I'll catch up later, or tomorrow.
Karen

Aimee Ann
Does sound like fun to watch. Simple pleasures
Beverley
It's wonderful to see happy people… makes everyone feel great
