larkin' about

These four guys were having a lot of fun - dunking each other, doing some kind of head over heels thing, seeing who could stay underwater the longest. Their uncomplicated capers were amusing and a pleasure to watch.



… and another hat!



I've been a bit MIA these past few days; Fridays going into weekends I tend to be offline quite a bit, my husband and I go out on the sea, go out and about, do off-the cuff stuff. And now that the Premier League football season has begun again, we're both into parking in front of the TV, watching the progress - or lack of it - of our respective favourite teams.



I'll catch up later, or tomorrow.