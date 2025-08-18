Previous
neighbour's pond
neighbour's pond

These fish are tilapia. Besides the fish, the pond attracts so much other life, such as frogs, dragonflies, birds, lizards, little bugs. So many little baby tilapia have spawned.

She has a fabulous, well-established pond, functioning entirely on its own ecosystem. The only 'artificial' task she does is feed her tilapia once daily.
