Photo 854
neighbour's pond
These fish are tilapia. Besides the fish, the pond attracts so much other life, such as frogs, dragonflies, birds, lizards, little bugs. So many little baby tilapia have spawned.
She has a fabulous, well-established pond, functioning entirely on its own ecosystem. The only 'artificial' task she does is feed her tilapia once daily.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
