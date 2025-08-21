come along

The young guy and a couple of others were trying to persuade a young woman to join in for the ride the group were about to take; he had enough money on him to pay for her.



They all jump into the floatable device they’re standing next to, said device gets yanked by a rope attached to a speedboat to go hurtling across the sea and carve through the boat’s wake at 500km per hour. (big exaggeration, but still, both the velocity and pace look pretty hair-raising.)



Yesterday’s phone capture, in front of Club Med. Always such a wild and wonderful party vibe at the place.