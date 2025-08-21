Previous
come along by cocokinetic
Photo 857

come along

The young guy and a couple of others were trying to persuade a young woman to join in for the ride the group were about to take; he had enough money on him to pay for her.

They all jump into the floatable device they’re standing next to, said device gets yanked by a rope attached to a speedboat to go hurtling across the sea and carve through the boat’s wake at 500km per hour. (big exaggeration, but still, both the velocity and pace look pretty hair-raising.)

Yesterday’s phone capture, in front of Club Med. Always such a wild and wonderful party vibe at the place.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
234% complete

Neil ace
Nice candid shot.
August 21st, 2025  
