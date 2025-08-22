Previous
arise sunshine, it's a fine day by cocokinetic
arise sunshine, it's a fine day

A bit of street art on the wall behind our local police station.

22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
Shirley ace
A fun piece of street art
August 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy smiles & cheery colours
August 23rd, 2025  
