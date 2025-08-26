Sign up
Previous
Photo 861
Dungeons, then off with ‘er head!
Not really a dungeon; this is a type of open-air cellar adjacent to an old well-maintained sugar chimney, made out of basalt rock numerous years ago
The chimneys are no longer in use. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair and neglect, while others have been renovated and refurbished and are regarded as part of Mauritius’ history.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
0
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Views
3
1
CocoKinetix
iPhone 14 Pro Max
26th August 2025 11:06am
sixws-159
John Falconer
Great capture in black and white
August 26th, 2025
