Previous
Dungeons, then off with ‘er head! by cocokinetic
Photo 861

Dungeons, then off with ‘er head!

Not really a dungeon; this is a type of open-air cellar adjacent to an old well-maintained sugar chimney, made out of basalt rock numerous years ago

The chimneys are no longer in use. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair and neglect, while others have been renovated and refurbished and are regarded as part of Mauritius’ history.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture in black and white
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact