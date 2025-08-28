Previous
tree and bees by cocokinetic
Photo 863

tree and bees

This was absolutely amazing to see and hear. Such a vast quantity of bees building their hive within that hollow stump - the photograph does the scene no justice, as I didn't want to get too close for fear of disturbing them - but I couldn't walk by without having a record of this; I've never seen anything like this before. Nature at her finest!

The whole tree and flower area was inundated with bees. The sheer number of bees, busy and focused, combined with their hypnotic humming made for a marvellous experience.

Seen in the grounds of Labourdonnais, near Quatre de Serres.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That's a lot of bees!
August 28th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact