tree and bees

This was absolutely amazing to see and hear. Such a vast quantity of bees building their hive within that hollow stump - the photograph does the scene no justice, as I didn't want to get too close for fear of disturbing them - but I couldn't walk by without having a record of this; I've never seen anything like this before. Nature at her finest!



The whole tree and flower area was inundated with bees. The sheer number of bees, busy and focused, combined with their hypnotic humming made for a marvellous experience.



Seen in the grounds of Labourdonnais, near Quatre de Serres.