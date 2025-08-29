Sign up
Previous
Photo 864
sea swirls
A close-up of seawater swirling between rocks as the tide, breezes and currents shifted the water around.
Edited for colour saturation (blues made bluer, rocks changed from brown to orangey) in the app A Color Story
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
2037
photos
96
followers
42
following
236% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th August 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-80
Brian
ace
Love the result
August 29th, 2025
