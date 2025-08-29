Previous
sea swirls by cocokinetic
Photo 864

sea swirls

A close-up of seawater swirling between rocks as the tide, breezes and currents shifted the water around.

Edited for colour saturation (blues made bluer, rocks changed from brown to orangey) in the app A Color Story
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
Brian ace
Love the result
August 29th, 2025  
