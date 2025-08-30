a square hole

I came across a grungy-looking square manhole today.



Grungy stuff is one of my favourite subjects. I love old, aged, dilapidated, imperfect and defective things.



It appears that long ago, someone painted the manhole surface into four squares, resembling a checkerboard pattern.



Perhaps this was done in an attempt to either disguise or accentuate the square opening within the square-shaped manhole (the bottom right square).



A whole lot of squaring going in this image! 😆