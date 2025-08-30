Sign up
Photo 865
Photo 865
a square hole
I came across a grungy-looking square manhole today.
Grungy stuff is one of my favourite subjects. I love old, aged, dilapidated, imperfect and defective things.
It appears that long ago, someone painted the manhole surface into four squares, resembling a checkerboard pattern.
Perhaps this was done in an attempt to either disguise or accentuate the square opening within the square-shaped manhole (the bottom right square).
A whole lot of squaring going in this image! 😆
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
2039
photos
96
followers
42
following
236% complete
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
30th August 2025 1:31pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
I bet it was cheerful when it was painted… nice textures & patterns now.
August 30th, 2025
