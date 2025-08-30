Previous
a square hole by cocokinetic
Photo 865

a square hole

I came across a grungy-looking square manhole today.

Grungy stuff is one of my favourite subjects. I love old, aged, dilapidated, imperfect and defective things.

It appears that long ago, someone painted the manhole surface into four squares, resembling a checkerboard pattern.

Perhaps this was done in an attempt to either disguise or accentuate the square opening within the square-shaped manhole (the bottom right square).

A whole lot of squaring going in this image! 😆
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
236% complete

Beverley ace
I bet it was cheerful when it was painted… nice textures & patterns now.
August 30th, 2025  
