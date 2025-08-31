Previous
flying saucer in tree by cocokinetic
Photo 866

flying saucer in tree

I went walking in a little forest nearby today (Daruty forest) and came across this fungi.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lingzhi_(mushroom)
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Amazing
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact