Previous
Photo 871
be nice
A scuba diving company had hauled their boat out onto the beach to repair some visible propellor damage, redo the anti-fouling and etc etc; this sign was on the side of their boat.
I don't think I'll be in a great hurry to dive with these folk .... or if I do, and I suddenly just disappear from 365, you'll have an idea why. 🤣
I haven't dived with this crowd before; I wonder what dive sites they visit. This sign has me somewhat curious. Which is the whole point of the rather macabre message, I guess.
Mont Choisy beach
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh that made me laugh!
September 5th, 2025
