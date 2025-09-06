scarlet bracket fungus

aka blood-red bracket fungus.



I went hiking up an easy mountain trail today, a most enjoyable change of air and scenery from my usual beach treks.



I came across this orange fungi on a tree trunk, which I of course had to google when I came home in the late afternoon, I had no clue what fungi it was.



This bright orange orange/red bracket fungus is commonly found on decaying hardwood in tropical and subtropical regions. It is a white-rot saprobic fungus, meaning it plays a role in decomposing dead or decaying wood, particularly hardwoods in tropical regions.



It is considered inedible due to its tough, woody texture.



Scientific name: Pycnoporus sanguineus