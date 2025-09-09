improvisation

This guy was in the process of laying natural stone tiles on a wall, doing a great job of it - but I wondered about the stability of a slab of wood on a rusty drum and three building blocks, never mind the wire of the sanding machine (I think its a kind of sanding tool, not sure) lying all over the place. The setup looks kind of trippy and woozy. Proper scaffolding would probably be a lot safer 😁



The guy is probably used to it, most workmen on the island seem to ‘make a plan’ and get by relatively unscathed. I've seen some ingenious workaround plans.