Previous
beach shower by cocokinetic
Photo 879

beach shower

As much as I love the seawater and sand, there's much to be said for a fresh water shower after a swim in the ocean.

14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Good capture, I like the red and blue colour contrast too.
September 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
And a great shower… in pafos it was hosepipe we were happy… gorgeous trees.
September 15th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
That’s the best part of the swim!!
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact