Previous
Photo 879
beach shower
As much as I love the seawater and sand, there's much to be said for a fresh water shower after a swim in the ocean.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
3
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025; 3rd year 365. Mild post-capture processing done in Lightroom only, unless otherwise stated. I use a variety of older DSLR and mirrorless cameras,...
2056
photos
96
followers
44
following
240% complete
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th September 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Janice
ace
Good capture, I like the red and blue colour contrast too.
September 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
And a great shower… in pafos it was hosepipe we were happy… gorgeous trees.
September 15th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
That’s the best part of the swim!!
September 15th, 2025
