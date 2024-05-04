Sign up
Potato-Head Shark
…. but unfortunately he’ll be the one to get eaten, instead of him painfully chowing me up piece by piece.
But then again, he looks a little too goofy and friendly to be such a fearsome predator.
Another one of my ‘faces’ captures.
I think I’ll start a separate folder for these, I’ll put them in my as yet-unused 4th folder.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
