Previous
Potato-Head Shark by cocokinetic
2 / 365

Potato-Head Shark

…. but unfortunately he’ll be the one to get eaten, instead of him painfully chowing me up piece by piece.

But then again, he looks a little too goofy and friendly to be such a fearsome predator.

Another one of my ‘faces’ captures.

I think I’ll start a separate folder for these, I’ll put them in my as yet-unused 4th folder.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise