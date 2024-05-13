Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
Third Generation Extension
Off a side road, off the beaten path, in a small village in the north.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1505
photos
76
followers
46
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Latest from all albums
480
481
529
491
1
482
492
530
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoFoto
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th May 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-67
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a hotchpotch!
May 13th, 2024
Karen
ace
@tinley23
It sure is. Space is becoming a real rarity and the price of land is absolutely exorbitant. So families tend to just build and extend and add on to what their parents or grandparents had.
It’s quite the chaotic situation. And then they run out of money or have a family feud, so the new in-progress addition stays like that, half-built, for many months.
Zoom in and look at the electrical wiring on the bottom part - it’s quite astonishing.
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It sure is. Space is becoming a real rarity and the price of land is absolutely exorbitant. So families tend to just build and extend and add on to what their parents or grandparents had.
It’s quite the chaotic situation. And then they run out of money or have a family feud, so the new in-progress addition stays like that, half-built, for many months.
Zoom in and look at the electrical wiring on the bottom part - it’s quite astonishing.