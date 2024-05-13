Third Generation Extension by cocokinetic
Third Generation Extension

Off a side road, off the beaten path, in a small village in the north.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Lesley ace
Wow, what a hotchpotch!
May 13th, 2024  
Karen ace
@tinley23
It sure is. Space is becoming a real rarity and the price of land is absolutely exorbitant. So families tend to just build and extend and add on to what their parents or grandparents had.

It’s quite the chaotic situation. And then they run out of money or have a family feud, so the new in-progress addition stays like that, half-built, for many months.

Zoom in and look at the electrical wiring on the bottom part - it’s quite astonishing.
May 13th, 2024  
