Roadside Produce
Roadside Produce

The top crate contains a vegetable called ‘pipangay’, or angled luffa, and the bottom crate has vegetables called ‘patol’, or snake gourd (the India Short variety).

https://www.thecreolemeltingpot.com/luffa/

https://www.thecreolemeltingpot.com/snake-gourd/
14th June 2024

Karen

