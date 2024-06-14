Sign up
21 / 365
Roadside Produce
The top crate contains a vegetable called ‘pipangay’, or angled luffa, and the bottom crate has vegetables called ‘patol’, or snake gourd (the India Short variety).
https://www.thecreolemeltingpot.com/luffa/
https://www.thecreolemeltingpot.com/snake-gourd/
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
