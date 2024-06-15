Sentinels

I guess this is a project, a building, that’s still in progress. Many of these dwellings take years to complete, depending on the financial situation. The big building in the background (probably an apartment block of some sort) has also not yet been completed.



But I find this one in the foreground quite a haunting sight; those rusted metal support column things (I don’t know the correct terminology for them) covered by half-dead vines and overgrown vegetation, the property in a general state of neglect and decay. Lack of money is usually the reason for these ghostly scenarios.