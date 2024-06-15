Previous
Sentinels by cocokinetic
Sentinels

I guess this is a project, a building, that’s still in progress. Many of these dwellings take years to complete, depending on the financial situation. The big building in the background (probably an apartment block of some sort) has also not yet been completed.

But I find this one in the foreground quite a haunting sight; those rusted metal support column things (I don’t know the correct terminology for them) covered by half-dead vines and overgrown vegetation, the property in a general state of neglect and decay. Lack of money is usually the reason for these ghostly scenarios.
15th June 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a shame… you live on beautiful island.
June 15th, 2024  
