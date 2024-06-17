Previous
Curse of the Modern Age - 2 by cocokinetic
23 / 365

Curse of the Modern Age - 2

Fast Food. Is there anywhere where we don't see those three ubiquitous letters?
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love all the noise in this image - that's about all I see if I see those letters lol I remember eating some back in the 1970's but I haven't stepped inside one since then!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise