There She Goes

An entry for the current ICM challenge. A windy day, and although I was at the top of this staircase for another reason (for today’s word, which is look down) the woman suddenly arrived in my scene and paced down the steps really quickly. I was caught unawares, and so was the camera; a bit of (un)intentional camera movement took place.



It didn’t work in colour, but I thought the BW version might work for icm. I think; I’m not the greatest of icm-ers.



I’m starting to really enjoy this little Ricoh camera; the more I use it, the more I fancy it, especially for street or quick captures. It takes great raw captures, and I love it.



I have one major complaint and that is the pathetic battery. To my mind, it really is a flaw; the Ricoh (Pentax?) people should’ve provided a battery for this camera with a vastly improved battery life.