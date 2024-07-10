Curse 3

Billboards that look like this drive me batty. What a sight. Why bother going to all the fuss and bother of putting up an advertisement - only to let it end up in this atrocious condition?



Or even worse, those great big hulking empty skeletons of billboards on the highways, with nothing on them at all, except a flap of some nondescript material waving around uselessly in the breeze.



Dreadful contraptions. I detest billboards at the best of times, but when they end up neglected or ignored, it's the absolute pits.