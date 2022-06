Lemon Flower is Sweet

A flower on our lemon tree.

Reminds me of the lyrics to that old song:



“Lemon tree, very pretty, and the lemon flower is sweet

But the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat



One day beneath the lemon tree, my love and I did lie

A girl so sweet that when she smiled the stars rose in the sky

We passed that summer lost in love beneath the lemon tree

The music of her laughter hid my father's words from me”.