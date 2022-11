Foreboding

A photo I took this morning of the corner of a block of apartments, with a dark brooding sky behind it. Looks like we might have thundery rain later on this afternoon.

Anyway, I thought maybe the image could be made a litte more dramatic, and by doing so, it seemed like a good opportunity to use it for etsooi-147

I used Lightroom to enhance the blustery sky and give the image a generally intense atmosphere, then applied a gentle splattering of a Distressed FX filter and added some birds.